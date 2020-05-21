Call Your Mother: Kyra Sedgwick to Star in New ABC Series for Fall 2020

Kyra Sedgwick is returning to ABC. The network just announced they’ve ordered a new TV show with the Ten Days in the Valley star called Call Your Mother.

The comedy series, formerly known as My Village, “follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.” The cast includes Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares, and Austin Crute.

Call Your Mother is set to debut on ABC during the 2020-21 season.

From Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”), this multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. “Call Your Mother” is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. Cast: Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.”

