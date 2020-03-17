Menu

Prodigal Son: Season One Ratings

Prodigal Son TV show on FOX: ratings (canceled or renewed for season 2?)

Last season, FOX cancelled all of its new scripted series so that none survived to see a second season. Now, the network has introduced a different kind of drama called Prodigal Son. Will it catch on where others didn’t? Will Prodigal Son be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena. Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

Kris
Reader
Kris

Definitely should get a second season. The writing is superb and the cast has fantastic chemistry! My son also loves the show.

March 15, 2020 4:01 pm
Lisa Moman
Reader
Lisa Moman

THIS IS THEE BEST THRILLER…NO, THEE BEST SHOW ON FOX!!!!!! Mondays are always rough for most because they’re returning to work or school or what have you. Prodigal Son is the thing I look forward to EVERY Monday!!!!! Malcolm is phenomenal!!!!!!

March 10, 2020 6:18 am
Kim Johnson
Reader
Kim Johnson

Monday Nights are my family’s favorite TV night now! We absolutely love 911 Lone Star & The Prodigal Son. Loyal fans of both shows & Almost Family on Wednesday night. We have boycotted ABC for the past year and only watch FOX & FOX NEWS. Please don’t cancel!

March 2, 2020 10:28 pm
Rhoda
Reader
Rhoda

I LOVE ❤️ Prodigal Son. It’s the ONLY show I watch faithfully every week. Please keep it on tv. Best show I have seen in a while.

February 24, 2020 9:38 pm
Elisa Gonzalez
Reader
Elisa Gonzalez

Me too!!! The best one right now!!!!

March 3, 2020 7:12 pm
Rick
Reader
Rick

I don’t see why I wouldn’t give this show a chance someday. I might just by the DVD set to. When am done watching it is they make it for a reasonable price.

February 23, 2020 12:34 pm
Sandie
Reader
Sandie

Love Prodigal Son!!!!-

February 12, 2020 9:28 am
Krista
Reader
Krista

Love the show! My son and I are loyal watchers. Can’t wait until next week’s episode.

February 11, 2020 8:21 pm
Squirrel
Reader
Squirrel

Love love love this show

February 6, 2020 8:32 pm
