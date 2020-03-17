Prodigal Son: Season One Ratings

Last season, FOX cancelled all of its new scripted series so that none survived to see a second season. Now, the network has introduced a different kind of drama called Prodigal Son. Will it catch on where others didn’t? Will Prodigal Son be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena. Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



