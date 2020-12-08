Prodigal Son: Season Two; Christian Borle and Michael Potts Join FOX Series

Prodigal Son has added two actors to its cast for season two. Per Deadline, Christian Borle and Michael Potts have joined the cast of the FOX drama, which stars Thomas Payne. The cast also includes Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, and Frank Harts.

The drama follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), a profiler working for the NYPD. During season one, Bright was forced to work with his serial killer father (Michael Sheen) when a copycat killer surfaced.

The following was revealed about Borle’s and Potts’ roles on Prodigal Son:

“Borle will play Friar Pete. A former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin (Michael Sheen). Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright’s latest case. Potts will portray Dr. Brandon Marsh, Martin’s new therapist at Claremont who’s desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.”

Check out photos of the pair below.

➡️ Christian Borle

➡️ Michael Potts join Season 2 of #ProdigalSonhttps://t.co/bzRhVAE2qH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 7, 2020

FOX also released a teaser for season two on social media.

Who you are is not who you’ve been. Don’t miss Malcolm’s return on January 12. pic.twitter.com/bYby2x0LyH — Prodigal Son (@prodigalsonfox) November 14, 2020

Prodigal Son returns with its second season on January 12.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Prodigal Son? Do you plan to watch season two on FOX?