A FOX crime drama series, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena. Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.
Fantastic Show acting writing direction all top notch all the actors are great, and Keiko Agena Bellamy Young Lou Diamond Phillips and Martin Sheen are scene stealers of the first order also the sound track is brilliant
Absolutely LOVE this show! I watch it in Hulu so that I can skip the commercials and watch without missing anything since I can pause. I also do not stay up late. PLEASE do not cancel this show.
Like how you REVERSED the concept from DEXTER. I think it’s more believable and entertaining that Malcolm can use his talent/curse for good, rather than following in the footsteps of his Father. The struggle seems real/believable and his relationship with family members keeps him grounded.
Love this show. Looking forward to the next season
I love this show. Great suspense, comedy and drama. Love Malcolm and his Dad. I think Fox is crazy if they don’t renew it. It’s the ONLY show I watch on Fox.
love the show please make more
This show is AMAZING! I am BEYOND excited to see what happens next! I DVR it to avoid commercials and interruptions! Seriously, one of the best shows on TV. DO NOT cancel!
Absolutely there should be a 2nd season. this is a very intellectually stimulating show. It’s well written, clever and much more interesting than most anything else on TV. I recorded the first 10 episodes on our DVR so we could watch later… then like a good book, this show hooks you in and you don’t want to put it down! So glad there will be 22 episodes for season 1…
please bring it back for another 22 next year??
I see that Prodigal Son is in the undecided category regarding being renewed or cancelled. Please, please do NOT cancel this excellent, smart, funny and clever show. It is one of the best new shows to come along in a long time.