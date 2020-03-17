Is it a crime to stop watching the first season of the Prodigal Son TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Prodigal Son is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season one episodes of Prodigal Son here.

A FOX crime drama series, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena. Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.



What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Prodigal Son TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should FOX cancel or renew Prodigal Son for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.