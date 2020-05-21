Bless This Mess: Cancelled by ABC; No Season Three for Comedy Series

This news sounds more like a curse than a blessing. ABC has revealed that they’ve cancelled Bless This Mess so, it won’t be back for the 2020-21 season.

The Bless This Mess comedy series follows young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Dax Shepard and Lake Bell) who give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. The cast also includes Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry.

The second season of Bless This Mess averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.64 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s even in the demo and up by 9% in overall viewers.

Despite Bless This Mess being one of ABC‘s few TV shows to actually gain viewers in its sophomore season, the network has still decided not to order a third season. Compared to the network’s other scripted series, Bless This Mess was a middle-of-the-road performer.

Both Single Parents and Bless This Mess are produced by 20th Century Fox Television (now owned by ABC parent company, Disney) and executive produced by Liz Meriwether (New Girl). Neither series was picked up for 2020-21 by ABC.

What do you think? Do you watch Bless This Mess TV series? Would you have watched season three on ABC?