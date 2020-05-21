Menu

Emergence: Season One Ratings

Published:

Emergence TV show on ABC: ratings (cancel or renew for season two?)The Tuesdays at 10PM timeslot has been a challenge for ABC for many years and many of its occupants have been cancelled. Now, ABC has introduced Emergence. Will this new drama series finally give the network a hit Tuesday night drama? Will Emergence be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status update below.

An ABC mystery thriller TV show, Emergence stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. It takes place in Peconic Bay on Long Island, New York. In the series, Jo Evans (Tolman) is a newly divorced police chief and the mother of a teenage daughter named Mia (Aufderheide). Jo ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. A series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are also all tied to the young girl. Other characters include: Jo’s father, Ed (Brown), who’s also battling cancer; Jo’s concerned ex-husband and Bree’s father, Alex Evans (Faison); investigator Benny Gallagher (Yeoman); Chris Minetto (Bailey Jr.), a police officer; and Jo’s best friend, Abby Frasier (Guevara), a pediatrician.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

What do you think? Do you like the Emergence TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

5/21/20 update: Emergence has been cancelled.



Ron L
Reader
Ron L

We absolutely love this show and have ended up bing watch it several times with visiting family who had never see it and couldn’t stop after watching the pilot episode. Waiting for things to open up so season 2 can pick things up where they left us hanging!

May 14, 2020 6:01 pm
Michelle L Becker MD
Reader
Michelle L Becker MD

Fresh, interesting, and well written, please, please sign Emergence for a second season!!! My whole family watched season 1. Please bring it back!! ❤️

May 14, 2020 12:49 am
Rhonda Fluellen
Reader
Rhonda Fluellen

Please!!!! bring it BACK! excellent show I really enjoy it!!

April 19, 2020 5:35 pm
Janet Antillon
Reader
Janet Antillon

Please bring it back for season2

March 31, 2020 9:49 pm
Pat
Reader
Pat

The show is interesting and entertaining. The acting is good and the storylines are good. It’s a good sci-fi series and it is a good addition to the lineup. Hope it is renewed very much.

March 21, 2020 2:55 pm
Victoria
Reader
Victoria

I love love the show Emergence ill be so sad if they cancel it as other shows i absolutley loved were cancelled to. Please dont cancel emergence

March 7, 2020 6:14 pm
Ronda
Reader
Ronda

I love this show. Really got me from the first episode. Was looking forward to second season…

March 5, 2020 9:38 pm
