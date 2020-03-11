For Life: Season One Ratings

Tuesdays at 10:00 PM continues to be a rough timeslot for the alphabet network. Many ABC shows have been cancelled in that timeslot over the years and the most recent occupant, Emergence, didn’t draw strong ratings either. Now, the alphabet network is trying a different kind of legal drama. Will that work? Will For Life be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A legal and family drama series, the For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonious Munk, and 50 Cent. The series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. Wright litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. Wright’s quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to reclaim the life that was stolen from him and to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife, Marie (Bryant), and his daughter, Jasmine (Harris). Through the window of Wright’s ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Varma), the series also examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

What do you think? Do you like the For Life TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?