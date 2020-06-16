For Life: Season Two Renewal Announced by ABC (Reactions)

The case will continue on For Life. ABC just announced they’ve renewed the dramatic TV show for the 2020-21 season.

Based on the true story of Isaac Wright Junior, the drama series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. The cast also includes Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonious Munk, and 50 Cent.

The first season of For Life averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.45 million viewers. While it’s not the highest-rated new series for ABC, For Life has clearly gained a steady fanbase. Compared to other scripted shows on the alphabet network during the 2019-20 season, For Life ranked 15th out of 20 shows.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is also one of the show’s executive producers. He and other members of the cast had the following reactions:

What do you think? Did you watch the For Life TV show on ABC? Will you watch season two when it premieres?