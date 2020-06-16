For Life: Season Two Renewal Announced by ABC (Reactions)

The case will continue on For Life. ABC just announced they’ve renewed the dramatic TV show for the 2020-21 season.
Based on the true story of Isaac Wright Junior, the drama series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. The cast also includes Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonious Munk, and 50 Cent.
The first season of For Life averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.45 million viewers. While it’s not the highest-rated new series for ABC, For Life has clearly gained a steady fanbase. Compared to other scripted shows on the alphabet network during the 2019-20 season, For Life ranked 15th out of 20 shows.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is also one of the show’s executive producers. He and other members of the cast had the following reactions:
View this post on Instagram
For Life just got renewed for season two by ABC! It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life. Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen #ForLife
View this post on Instagram
| For Life Season 2 | … I cannot express enough, how truly happy I am to be gifted another opportunity of playing Aaron Wallace in For Life. • In this very important moment in our history what for the first time in my lifetime, feels like a real, progressive change; a movement, in not only America but across the world, to continue the story of a man who is fighting against a systemic structure that operates a colour bias policy, feels like something that we all need. • We are committed to continue educating the audience that don’t already know, what injustices go on in the black community. • I’m really looking forward to getting back together with the rest of the cast, crew and creatives, to explore the journey season 2 will uncover. • And my thanks to all at Sony Pictures & ABC for their unending support and for having even more faith in us now than already did in the beginning. • @forlifeabc @abcnetwork @sonypictures @50cent @realhanksteinberg @douggrobinson @alisongreenspan @isaacwrightjr @indypindy9 @dorianmissick @joybeezy @tylaanneharris @ejensen123 @borismcgiver2018 @marystuartmasterson #TimothyBusfield #season2 #ForLife #ABCNetwork #SocialJistice #BlackLivesMatter
View this post on Instagram
Season 2 of For Life coming soon .🤓✨ So glad to be apart of this show tackling real issues in the US today, especially because it’s having honest conversations about the state of our systems. Stream Season 1 on Hulu & the ABC app until then & Spread the word that we’re back .💜✨
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to the amazing people involved with @forlifeabc. Season 2. Let's go @isaacwrightjr @nicholaspinnock @dorianmissick @hinikoj (I'm still the real Hassan until further notice) @seanringgold @marcuslavoi @trudannyjohnson @mrcommodore @50cent @unstoppabletka @tylaanneharris
What do you think? Did you watch the For Life TV show on ABC? Will you watch season two when it premieres?
Leave a Reply