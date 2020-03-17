Is Max gone for good in the second season of the Roswell, New Mexico TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Roswell, New Mexico is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Roswell, New Mexico here.

A CW sci-fi drama, Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Trevor St. John, and Amber Midthunder. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season two, Max has resurrected Liz’s long-dead sister, Rosa (Midthunder), and sacrificed his own life in the process. Liz mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel explores potentially dangerous self-defense, and Michael spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Hemmens) and Alex (Blackburn) at risk. Meanwhile, Jesse Manes (St. John) has experienced a change of heart after a medical emergency.





