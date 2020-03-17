Roswell, New Mexico: Season Two Ratings

There’s no need to wonder if Roswell, New Mexico will be cancelled or renewed this time around. The show was renewed for a third season prior to the second season’s launch. How will the series do in the ratings in year two? Will The CW end up regretting that early decision? Stay tuned.

A CW sci-fi drama, Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Trevor St. John, and Amber Midthunder. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season two, Max has resurrected Liz’s long-dead sister, Rosa (Midthunder), and sacrificed his own life in the process. Liz mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel explores potentially dangerous self-defense, and Michael spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Hemmens) and Alex (Blackburn) at risk. Meanwhile, Jesse Manes (St. John) has experienced a change of heart after a medical emergency.

For comparisons: Season one of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.06 million viewers.

