TV show dates: January 15, 2019 — September 5, 2022.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Trevor St. John, Karan Oberoi, and Amber Midthunder.

An adaptation of the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz, the Roswell, New Mexico TV show was developed for television by Carina Adly MacKenzie, a former writer on the cancelled series, The Originals. This is the second time Metz’s books have been adapted for TV, with the first being Roswell, which ran between 1999 and 2002, on The WB and UPN, and starred Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl, and Brendan Fehr.

The supernatural, sci-fi drama unfolds in Roswell, New Mexico — long a magnet for those seeking proof of alien life — and it has become something of a tourist trap. Enter Liz Ortecho (Mason), who shook the city’s dust off her feet a decade prior, when her sister Rosa died. After losing government funding for her biomedical research, Liz returns to her hometown and moves back in with her father, Arturo (Compean).

Back on her old stomping ground, Liz soon meets up with Officer Max Evans (Parsons) of the Roswell PD — for whom she carried a torch in her teens. Their connection is immediate and powerful, but what really rocks Liz’s world is the secret Max has been keeping: he is an alien with some unusual abilities.

Max is not alone, either. His sister Isobel (Cowles) and their friend, Michael (Vlamis), are also aliens. This knowledge weighs on Liz, who feels guilty for not sharing it with her old high school boyfriend, Dr. Kyle Valenti (Trevino), not to mention her best friend, Maria De Luca (Hemmens).

Liz isn’t the only one who keeps the trio’s origins a secret. Isobel hasn’t even told her husband, Noah Bracken (Oberoi). Keeping the truth to themselves has affected them all in different ways, with Michael adopting the lifestyle of a playboy and partier to obscure his true identity.

Rounding out the group are Master Sergeant Jesse Manes (St. John) and his son, Alex Manes (Blackburn), the latter of whom returned from an overseas tour of duty with both physical and emotional injuries. What Alex doesn’t know is that his father is overseeing a huge government conspiracy.

Like people everywhere, the residents of Roswell are not immune to fear, hatred, and the politics of division. These elements all put Max, Isobel, and Michael at risk of exposure and wreak havoc on Max’s relationship with Liz, while endangering all of their lives.

Episode #52 — How’s It Going to Be

Doubting her abilities, Liz calls for reinforcements, meanwhile, Isobel shows Max a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael makes a promise to Alex.

First aired: September 5, 2022.

