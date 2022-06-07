Roswell, New Mexico: Season Four Ratings

The Roswell, New Mexico TV show is one of those rare TV series that was cancelled before its newest season even debuted. While it appears that this CW show’s fate has been sealed, could a fifth season renewal be possible if the ratings for season four are good enough? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi drama series, the Roswell, New Mexico TV show stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season four, a new threat is emerging down in Careyes, Mexico when a naked alien is brought to an American scientist (Shiri Appleby) in a nearby cantina. As this mysterious new alien is set on a collision course with our heroes, they discover that Mr. Jones might be gone, but his vile plan for two worlds might just live on.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 549,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Roswell, New Mexico TV series on The CW? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?