Roswell, New Mexico: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Roswell, New Mexico being cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for a fourth season. Will the early renewal impact the ratings in any way? Could season four be the end? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi drama, Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season three, after Max has come face to face with an alien that looks like him, he and his alien siblings try to uncover who this mysterious figure is. Meanwhile, Liz lives out her dream job, high paid, and changing the world at a California lab. A series of events prove that the one-time lover’s connection might not be severed for good. Alex Manes (Blackburn) finds himself in the crosshairs of a new clandestine organization and Michael, Isobel, and Rosa (Midthunder) all begin exhibiting new powers. Confusing things even further is an eerie glimpse Maria (Hemmens) gets of the future in which someone they love will die.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 675,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Roswell, New Mexico TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?