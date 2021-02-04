Roswell, New Mexico: Season Four; CW Series Renewed Ahead of Season Three Premiere

Things will likely get a whole lot stranger in Roswell. The CW has issued an early fourth season renewal for the Roswell, New Mexico TV series. Season four will air during the 2021-22 television season (roughly September 2021 through August 2022). Year three will launch at some point during the current 2020-21 season. It’s unclear how many episodes either season will have.

Season three of Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Trevor St. John, and Amber Midthunder. Tanner Novlan, Steven Krueger, David DeSantos, Michael Grant Terry, and Gillian Vigman will all recur.

Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season three, still reeling from the events of last year, the Roswell aliens and their allies are drawn back together through a threat from a familiar stranger and a murder that has not yet happened. From near and from far, amidst breakups, reunions, scientific advancements, and the impending death of someone they hold dear, our heroes must grapple with two central questions: Who enters our lives and defines who we are? And what power do we really have over our own futures?

As part of the fourth season renewal announcement, Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW network, said, “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.”

The CW also renewed 11 other TV shows today — All American (season four), Batwoman (season three), Charmed (season four), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season seven), Dynasty (season five), The Flash (season eight), In the Dark (season four), Legacies (season four), Nancy Drew (season three), Riverdale (season six), and Walker (season two).

