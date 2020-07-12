Roswell, New Mexico: Season Three; Co-Showrunner Exits CW TV Series

Roswell, New Mexico has lost one of the people in charge. One of the showrunners of the series has left ahead of its third season, which should start filming later this year.

Per Deadline, Carina Adly MacKenzie announced her departure from The CW series on her Instagram account. In part, she said the following:

“I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I do not take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands. I am so proud of what we built over the last two years, and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight.”

In recent weeks, she has been upset by how the series was handled overseas with a scene being cut from broadcast on ITV.

Roswell, New Mexico will return to The CW in 2021.

What do you think? Are you surprised by the departure from the sci-fi series?