Airing on The CW television network, Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Trevor St. John, and Amber Midthunder. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season two, Max has resurrected Liz’s long-dead sister, Rosa (Midthunder), and sacrificed his own life in the process. Liz mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel explores potentially dangerous self-defense, and Michael spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Hemmens) and Alex (Blackburn) at risk. Meanwhile, Jesse Manes (St. John) has experienced a change of heart after a medical emergency.



The second season of Roswell, New Mexico averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 752,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. Find out how Roswell, New Mexico stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Roswell, New Mexico has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel Roswell, New Mexico. The network has already renewed it for season three. When will it launch? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Roswell, New Mexico cancellation or renewal news.



