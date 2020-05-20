Vulture Watch

Airing on the DC Universe streaming service and The CW broadcast network, DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone. The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger). Her teen life is turned upside down when her mother (Smart) remarries and then moves the household from Los Angeles to the small community of Blue Valley in Nebraska. While trying to fit in, Courtney discovers that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan (Wilson), was once the sidekick to a long lost hero named Starman (Joel McHale). She also finds Starman’s powerful cosmic staff. Soon, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to help stop a group of villains from the past, the Injustice Society, who once destroyed the legendary Justice Society of America.



Season One Ratings

The first season of DC’s Stargirl averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.22 million viewers. Find out how DC’s Stargirl stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 20, 2020, DC’s Stargirl has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will DC Universe cancel or renew DC’s Stargirl for season two? The streaming service doesn’t release viewer numbers so it’s difficult to know when one of their series is successful. This show is also airing on The CW so I suspect that might help defray some of the costs and help Stargirl get renewed. I suspect that the show will be renewed for season two but, I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on DC’s Stargirl cancellation or renewal news.



