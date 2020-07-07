DC’s Stargirl: Season Two Renewal Announced by CW, Series Leaving DC Universe

Courtney and her friends are going to get more time to learn how to be heroes. The CW has renewed DC’s Stargirl TV show for a second season. The series won’t be returning to DC Universe.

DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone. The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger). Her teen life is turned upside down when her mother (Smart) remarries and then moves the household from Los Angeles to the small community of Blue Valley in Nebraska. While trying to fit in, Courtney discovers that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan (Wilson), was once the sidekick to a long lost hero named Starman (Joel McHale). She also finds Starman’s powerful cosmic staff. Soon, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to help stop a group of villains from the past, the Injustice Society, who once destroyed the legendary Justice Society of America.

The first season of DC’s Stargirl averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.05 million viewers. It’s one of the network’s highest-rated summer series.

First season episodes of the series currently premiere on Mondays on the DC Universe streaming platform and are then broadcast on The CW on Tuesday nights. In year two, Stargirl will air on The CW and will then be available via the network’s app for streaming the next day.

Here’s the renewal press release:

THE CW NETWORK RENEWS “DC’S STARGIRL” FOR SEASON TWO The CW and Its Streaming Platforms to Become Exclusive In-Season Home to “DC’s Stargirl” July 6, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced it has renewed the hit new series DC’S STARGIRL for a second season. The CW will become the exclusive in-season home to the breakout superhero hit next season, airing on The CW Television Network and streaming the next day on The CW’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms. The first season of DC’S STARGIRL is currently airing Tuesdays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash. Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) executive produces DC’S STARGIRL with Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, DC’S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. DC’S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.

What do you think? Do you like the DC’s Stargirl TV series? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season? Do you currently watch on The CW or on DC Universe?