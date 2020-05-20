DC’s Stargirl: Season One Ratings

The CW has had some great success with TV shows based on DC Comics characters. The DC’s Stargirl series was created for DC Universe and episodes are released on that streaming service first. Could this strategy negatively affect the traditional ratings? Will DC’s Stargirl be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A superhero drama series, DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone. The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger). Her teen life is turned upside down when her mother (Smart) remarries and then moves the household from Los Angeles to the small community of Blue Valley in Nebraska. While trying to fit in, Courtney discovers that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan (Wilson), was once the sidekick to a long lost hero named Starman (Joel McHale). She also finds Starman’s powerful cosmic staff. Soon, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to help stop a group of villains from the past, the Injustice Society, who once destroyed the legendary Justice Society of America.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/20 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the DC’s Stargirl TV series on The CW and DC Universe? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?