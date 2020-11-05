Menu

DC’s Stargirl: Season Two; Jim Gaffigan Joins CW Series

by Jessica Pena,

Jim Gaffigan joins DC's Stargirl TV show on The CW

Jim Gaffigan is headed to The CW. According to Entertainment Weekly, the stand-up has joined season two of DC’s Stargirl.

The drama series follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school student who takes up the mantle of Stargirl after moving to a small town in Nebraska. The cast also includes Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

On DC’s Stargirl, Gaffigan will voice Thunderbolt, “a magical, electrical, fun-loving, wish-granting pink imp from the mysterious land of Bahdnesia.”

Season two is slated to debut on The CW in 2021.

What do you think? Have you seen DC’s Stargirl? Will you watch season two?


charles
Reader
charles

I am glad that Stargirl will return for the second season but not on the CW network.

November 5, 2020 7:27 pm
Susan G Stanko
Reader
Susan G Stanko

But it IS on the CW.

November 5, 2020 7:37 pm
charles david haskell
Reader
charles david haskell

I am glad that Stargirl will return for the second season.

November 5, 2020 6:30 pm
