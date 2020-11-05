DC’s Stargirl: Season Two; Jim Gaffigan Joins CW Series

Jim Gaffigan is headed to The CW. According to Entertainment Weekly, the stand-up has joined season two of DC’s Stargirl.

The drama series follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school student who takes up the mantle of Stargirl after moving to a small town in Nebraska. The cast also includes Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

On DC’s Stargirl, Gaffigan will voice Thunderbolt, “a magical, electrical, fun-loving, wish-granting pink imp from the mysterious land of Bahdnesia.”

Season two is slated to debut on The CW in 2021.

What do you think? Have you seen DC’s Stargirl? Will you watch season two?