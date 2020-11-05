The Masked Dancer: FOX Releases First Look at New Show

Are you ready for The Masked Dancer? FOX just released a first look at the upcoming spinoff TV show.

Based on The Masked Singer, the new reality show features celebrities compete for best dancer while they are disguised in elaborate costumes. Panelists include Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale. Craig Robinson hosts.

The Masked Dancer premieres on FOX this December.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Masked Singer? Will you check out The Masked Dancer?