Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 27, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Craig Robinson (host), with Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale (panelists).

TV show description:

A celebrity guessing game series, The Masked Dancer was inspired by a popular segment featured on daytime’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show features celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together. The styles span from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit.

Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes, and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Masked Dancer TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?