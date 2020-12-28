Menu

The Masked Dancer

The Masked Dancer TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 27, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Craig Robinson (host), with Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale (panelists).

A celebrity guessing game series, The Masked Dancer was inspired by a popular segment featured on daytime’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show features celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together. The styles span from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit.

Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes, and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.

