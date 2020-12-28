Who will win the first season of The Masked Dancer TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Masked Dancer is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Masked Dancer here.

A FOX celebrity guessing game series, The Masked Dancer is hosted by Craig Robinson and features Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale as panelists. The show features celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together. The styles span from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. Each episode, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes, and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.





