The Masked Singer: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Which crazy character will be triumphant in the seventh season of The Masked Singer TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Masked Singer is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of The Masked Singer here.

A FOX mystery singing competition, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season seven, the 15 costumed characters are split into three teams known as “The Good”, “The Bad”, and “The Cuddly”. The contestants include Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, Prince, Queen Cobra, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, and Thingamabob.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of The Masked Singer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Masked Singer should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.