The Masked Singer: Season Six Viewer Votes

Which crazy character (and celebrity) will win the sixth season of The Masked Singer TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Masked Singer is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of The Masked Singer here.

A FOX singing competition, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season six include Baby (WC), Banana Split, Beach Ball, Bull, Caterpillar, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Hamster, Jester, Mallard, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pepper, Queen of Hearts, and Skunk.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of The Masked Singer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Masked Singer should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.