The Masked Singer: Season Five Ratings

Though this show's ratings have dropped, The Masked Singer continues to be one of the highest-rated shows on network television.

Airing on Wednesday nights, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. Niecy Nash serves as a guest host in some episodes. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season five include Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Piglet, Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls, Seashell, and Snail.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Masked Singer on FOX (which aired Spring 2020) averaged a 2.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.64 million viewers. It’s worth noting that the fourth season premiere aired after the Super Bowl so the premiere and season averages are higher than they would be.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

