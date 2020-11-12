SWAT: Season Four Ratings

Last season, SWAT was one of CBS’ lowest-rated scripted TV series. While the TV show doesn’t seem to be in danger of being cancelled right now, it could certainly end up on the chopping block ahead of the network’s higher-rated series. Will SWAT be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

The SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Amy Farrington, with Bre Blair, Obba Babatundé, Deshae Frost, Rochelle Aytes, Susan Chuang, Chris L. McKenna, and David Gautreaux in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of SWAT on CBS averaged a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.03 million viewers.

