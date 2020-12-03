SEAL Team: Season Four Ratings

A military action-adventure series, SEAL Team is typically a middle-of-the-road performer when it comes to the ratings. Will that be enough for CBS to want to keep it on the air? Will SEAL Team be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks, with Justin Melnick, Tyler Grey, Scott Foxx, and Judd Lormand in recurring roles. The drama series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. Others who are vital to the team’s success are no-nonsense Ensign Lisa Davis (Trucks) and troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn (Lormand).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of SEAL Team on CBS averaged a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.92 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

