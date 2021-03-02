The Voice: Season 20 Ratings

The Voice continues to be one of NBC’s most-watched series but the ratings have certainly dropped over the years, in part because fans have shifted to delayed viewing. Prior to season 18, the series typically aired twice a week. Now, it usually airs just once a week. Could The Voice be cancelled soon or is it guaranteed to be renewed for season 21? Will NBC begin airing the series just one cycle a year? Stay tuned.

The Voice TV show is a singing competition series that’s hosted by Carson Daly and sometimes airs twice a week. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 20 and are joined by Nick Jonas (who last judged in season 18). This season’s battle advisors are Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Brandy (Team Legend), Dan + Shay (Team Blake), and Darren Criss (Team Nick). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions (including the return of the “block”), battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season 18 (which aired during Spring 2020) averaged a 1.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.91 million viewers. On Tuesdays, season 18 averaged a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.59 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the The Voice TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 21st season?