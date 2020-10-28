This Is Us: Season Five Ratings

In 2019, the NBC network renewed This Is Us for three seasons so we already know it will be back for a sixth season. But how long will the show continue beyond that if it continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated series? Will This Is Us be renewed for season seven and beyond? Stay tuned.

A family dramedy series This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of This Is Us on NBC averaged a 1.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.91 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the This Is Us TV series on NBC? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a sixth season?