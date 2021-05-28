Menu

This Is Us

This Is Us TV show on NBC (canceled or renewed?)Network: NBC
Episodes: TBD (hour)
Seasons: Six

TV show dates: September 20, 2016 — present
Series status: Ending

Performers include: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones.

TV show description:      
This dramedy series follows a group of seemingly unconnected people. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday and have more in common than one would expect.

Nervous Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is celebrating his 36th birthday as his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) goes into labor with their triplets.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is a successful businessman and a family man with a wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and kids. He’s also turning 36 and this event finds him deciding to finally track down his birth father, William (Ron Cephas Jones); the man who abandoned him as a newborn.

Meanwhile, twins Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) are also celebrating their 36th birthday. Neither are happy with their lives. He’s a handsome television star who feels stuck in an uninspired sitcom while she is overweight and struggling to change her eating habits. Kate meets nice guy Toby (Chris Sullivan) at a support group and he may be just what she needs to get herself on the right track.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the This Is Us TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a seventh season?




Joanne Pierce

Love this show. I’ve become entangled in all their lives. Please keep.

Bronty Comb

Cancel it is so booooring now

Catherine Stearns

Definitely keep. Love this show, it is one of my very favorite.

Amber

I love this is us

donnaauth

PLEASE Do Not cancel!! Best show on television. I love all the real story lines!!

Donn Thompson

I think This Is Us is the BEST show on TV!

Jacqui

Watching season 4 it is so good please make another season

Jeff Fisher

best series on tv….. most creative concept ever, but needs to allow viewers to catch up on previous episodes….
on previous episodes….

J Young

One of the best shows on tv. It’s like I am watching snip it’s of my own history… bravo I truly hope the writers keep this show going for a very long time!

