TV show description:
This dramedy series follows a group of seemingly unconnected people. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday and have more in common than one would expect.
Nervous Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is celebrating his 36th birthday as his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) goes into labor with their triplets.
Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is a successful businessman and a family man with a wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and kids. He’s also turning 36 and this event finds him deciding to finally track down his birth father, William (Ron Cephas Jones); the man who abandoned him as a newborn.
Meanwhile, twins Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) are also celebrating their 36th birthday. Neither are happy with their lives. He’s a handsome television star who feels stuck in an uninspired sitcom while she is overweight and struggling to change her eating habits. Kate meets nice guy Toby (Chris Sullivan) at a support group and he may be just what she needs to get herself on the right track.
Love this show. I’ve become entangled in all their lives. Please keep.
Cancel it is so booooring now
Definitely keep. Love this show, it is one of my very favorite.
I love this is us
PLEASE Do Not cancel!! Best show on television. I love all the real story lines!!
I think This Is Us is the BEST show on TV!
Watching season 4 it is so good please make another season
best series on tv….. most creative concept ever, but needs to allow viewers to catch up
on previous episodes….
One of the best shows on tv. It’s like I am watching snip it’s of my own history… bravo I truly hope the writers keep this show going for a very long time!