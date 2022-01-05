This Is Us: Season Six Viewer Votes

How will the Pearsons say goodbye in the sixth season of the This Is Us TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like This Is Us is cancelled or renewed for season seven (in this case, we know season six is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of This Is Us here.

An NBC family drama series, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with extended family members like Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the This Is Us TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that This Is Us should be ending or, would you have watched a seventh season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.