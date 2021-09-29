La Brea: Season One Viewer Votes

Will the Harris family live long enough to reunite in the first season of the La Brea TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like La Brea is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of La Brea here.

An NBC disaster-mystery series, the La Brea TV show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past. When Gavin realizes his visions might just be the key to finding their loved ones, time will be the only thing that stands in their way.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the La Brea TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that La Brea should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.