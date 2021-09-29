La Brea: Season Two? Has the NBC Drama TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the La Brea TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?



Airing on the NBC television network, the La Brea TV show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, searching for answers, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past. When Gavin realizes his visions might just be the key to finding their loved ones, time will be the only thing that stands in their way.





The first season of La Brea averages a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.37 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how La Brea stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of September 29, 2021, La Brea has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew La Brea for season two? This serial drama revolves around ongoing mysteries, ala Debris or Manifest. Typically, shows like this draw devoted but small audiences and end up struggling in the ratings before being cancelled. I think that the peacock network will give this one every opportunity to succeed and it got off to a positive start. We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the season shakes out. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on La Brea cancellation or renewal news.



