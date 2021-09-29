Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 28, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos.

TV show description:

A disaster adventure series, the La Brea TV show was created by David Appelbaum.

The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea) and teenage son Josh (Martin) fall into an unexplainable primeval land alongside a group of strangers trying to figure out where they are, and how to get back home.

On the surface, teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) barely survives the disaster. Father Gavin (Macken) has a both troubled past and hallucinations that make him an unlikely choice to help solve the mystery and reunite the family. However, when Gavin realizes his visions might just be the key to finding their loved ones, time will be the only thing that stands in their way.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

