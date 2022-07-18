La Brea: Season Two; Jonno Roberts (Wrecked) to Recur on NBC Drama Series

La Brea is returning for its second season this fall, and Jonno Roberts (Wrecked) is joining the series in a recurring role. He joins Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos on the drama which involves a sinkhole opening in Los Angeles that sends a group of survivors to 10,000 BC.

Deadline revealed more about Roberts’ role in the NBC drama:

“Roberts will play James Mallet, a brilliant scientist and businessman who just might be trying to save the world.”

La Brea returns to NBC on September 27th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season two of La Brea on NBC?