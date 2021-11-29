La Brea: Season Two Teased by NBC Drama Series Creator

La Brea wraps its first season tomorrow night, and the creator of the sci-fi drama series is already looking ahead to season two and teasing what happens next. NBC renewed the drama earlier this month.

Starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos, the La Brea series follows what happens after a huge sinkhole opens in Los Angeles. Several people fall in and end up in 10,000 BC. With families separated, one man tries to find a way to bring his wife, son, and everyone else home.

The show’s creator, David Appelbaum, teased the following about La Brea season two and the season finale, per Deadline:

“Without actually giving away what happens, this is a story about a family trying to reconnect—emotionally and physically. They’re on that path in the finale but it won’t be easy. They’re going to be separated in new and interesting ways. We’re going to be putting characters in different worlds moving into Season 2. There are going to be a lot of unexpected surprises that will happen at the end of the finale that is going to put our characters in a lot of different places. But also, we’re going to retain a lot of what we saw in Season 1. There are still going to be characters in the clearing trying to figure out how to survive down [there]. But one of the goals of the show for future seasons is to expand what the show can be.”

La Brea airs its season finale on NBC tomorrow night. The network hasn’t indicated when the second season will launch.

What do you think? Are you a fan of La Brea? Do you plan to watch season two on NBC?