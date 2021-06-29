Manifest: Series Creator Pledges to Wrap Up Cancelled NBC Series

Manifest fans may still receive answers to all the burning questions left by the cancelled NBC TV show. Jeff Rake, the series creator, is still trying to find a way to wrap up the drama for the fans. He originally planned a six-season run for the sci-fi series, but Manifest was cancelled after three seasons on the network.

Fans have been outspoken about the NBC show’s cancellation, and there were talks with Netflix about potentially ordering a fourth season since the first two seasons have performed well on the service.

Rake shared the following on social media about his plans for the series:

Manifesters! Your support is awe-inspiring. We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it’s because of YOU. 🙏⁰⁰#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 27, 2021

What do you think? Do you want to see the rest of Manifest’s story in some form? Would a comic book or novel satisfy you or, would it have to be a filmed finale?