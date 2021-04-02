Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, the Manifest TV show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. In season three, new challenges will test the Stone family’s trust of “the callings” and each other. Sticking together is more important than ever because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.



The third season of Manifest averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.99 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 4% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership. Find out how Manifest stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of April 2, 2021, Manifest has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Manifest for season four? This show doesn’t deliver great traditional ratings but I think it does well enough with streaming and delayed viewing to be renewed. If not, I think NBC will try to bring the story to a conclusion. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Manifest cancellation or renewal news.



