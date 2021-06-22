Manifest: Season Four Chances End, Netflix Passes on Cancelled NBC Series (Reactions)

It seems to be truly the end of the road for the Manifest TV series. NBC cancelled the drama series earlier this month and now, efforts to find a new home have ended.

An action-drama series, the Manifest TV show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. In season three, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. In season three, new challenges will test the Stone family’s trust of “the callings” and each other. Sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

The third season of Manifest averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.07 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership.

Netflix was considered the most viable option, especially since the first two seasons of the show were the streaming service’s most-watched acquired series for a week.

Deadline reports that Netflix had been in extended discussions with Warner Bros. TV (which co-produces the series) about picking up the show but the streamer ultimately passed.

Because reviving Manifest with another outlet would entail navigating already negotiated digital rights, as well as cast options that have expired, Warner Bros. TV is said to have concluded their efforts to keep the show going.

Here are some reactions from the show’s creator and some of its cast:

Manifest Gratitude,

Final Edition Thank YOU, our fans. You became the Manifesters at Comic-Con 2018. Ever since, you’ve watched religiously, parsed every word, cried a lot, laughed a little, puzzle-solved, and never, ever, wavered in your support. I’ll never forget it. 🙏❤️ — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 22, 2021

While Manifest is over, for now, this is an age of revivals and reboots. So, it seems entirely possible that this mystery series could return in some way in the future.

What do you think? Were you hoping that Manifest would be saved somehow? Do you think that this show will be revived someday in the future?