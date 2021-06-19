Manifest: Season Four? Netflix in Talks to Save Cancelled NBC TV Series, Cast & Creator Hopeful

Manifest was canceled by NBC earlier this week, but the series could still be saved by a streaming service. Netflix is seen as a possibility because of how well the supernatural drama has done since seasons one and two were released to the streaming service last week. The series has topped its Top 10 since its release.

When the cancellation news was announced, the cast, creator, and the writer’s room staff all went to social media to start a #savemanifest campaign. Deadline has now revealed that Netflix and Warner Bros TV are in talks to save the drama which stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

The drama follows the survivors of a plane that return after being off the radar for five years. Jeff Rake, the creator of the series, has always been clear that he has a six-season plan for the series, and he is hopeful that Netflix will allow him to follow through on that vision. The streaming service has picked up another canceled Warner Bros TV series, Lucifer, so that adds to the hope.

Check out the tweets the cast and creator of the series have been sending out since the news broke below.

in my feels tonight from all the love and support. ✈️ #savemanifest — luna blaise (@lunablaise) June 15, 2021

The outpouring of love I’ve seen for @NBCManifest over the past couple of days is just outstanding – you guys really are just so awesome. Thank you for loving this show and for all your unwavering support. Manifesters rock!! #SaveManifest @netflix #Manifest — Garrett Wareing (@GarrettWareing) June 17, 2021

What do you think? Would you watch new seasons of Manifest if they landed on Netflix?