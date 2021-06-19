Network: Syfy

Episodes: 65 (hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: July 31, 2016 — June 25, 2021

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Paul Johansson, David Cubbit, Vincent Gale, and Tim Guinee.

TV show description:

This science-fiction supernatural drama reimagines elements of the Dracula story set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Kelly Overton) awakens from a long coma and discovers that the world has been overtaken by vampires. A descendant of the Van Helsing lineage of warriors, Vanessa discovers that she has a unique blood composition that makes her not only immune to vampires, but she has the ability to turn a vampire human.

With this secret weapon, Vanessa becomes a prime target for the vampires, while trying to save humanity. As she searches for her daughter, she must fend off the vampires who see her as a threat to their very existence.



Series Finale:

Episode #65 — Novissima Solis

Vanessa, Violet, and Jack face off with The Dark One in the ultimate battle to save humanity.

First aired: June 25, 2021.

