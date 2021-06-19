Network: Syfy
Episodes: 65 (hour)
Seasons: Five
TV show dates: July 31, 2016 — June 25, 2021
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Paul Johansson, David Cubbit, Vincent Gale, and Tim Guinee.
TV show description:
This science-fiction supernatural drama reimagines elements of the Dracula story set in a post-apocalyptic world.
Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Kelly Overton) awakens from a long coma and discovers that the world has been overtaken by vampires. A descendant of the Van Helsing lineage of warriors, Vanessa discovers that she has a unique blood composition that makes her not only immune to vampires, but she has the ability to turn a vampire human.
With this secret weapon, Vanessa becomes a prime target for the vampires, while trying to save humanity. As she searches for her daughter, she must fend off the vampires who see her as a threat to their very existence.
Series Finale:
Episode #65 — Novissima Solis
Vanessa, Violet, and Jack face off with The Dark One in the ultimate battle to save humanity.
First aired: June 25, 2021.
What do you think? Do you like the Van Helsing TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?
It’s so entertaining. The suspense waiting on the final season to stray is killing me!
Renew
Renew Van Helsing
Renewal
Keep this movie going! The more season and the more episodes the better! Don’t stop!
Is there a petition to save this show? I want more seasons then 4.