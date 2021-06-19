Van Helsing: Season Five; Syfy Changes Schedule for Final Episodes

The end of Van Helsing is closer than we thought. Syfy has announced a schedule change for the final four episodes of the fantasy horror series.

Van Helsing, stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley, and Jennifer Cheon. The show centers on Van Helsing descendent Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Overton), who awoke from a coma to find vampires had overtaken the world. A prime target for the vampires, she’s also humanity’s last hope with her immunity to vampires and her ability to turn them into humans. In season five, Vanessa, Violet (King), and Jack (Munoz) risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One, once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One.

The fifth season of Van Helsing averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership.

The fifth and final season of 13 episodes debuted on April 16th with one episode being released each Friday night. The series finale had been set for July 9th.

Syfy has now decided to finish airing the four remaining installments ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Three episodes run tonight, June 18th, starting at 8:00 PM. The series finale airs next week, on June 25th, at 10:00 PM.

The move was reported by Syfy Wire but seems to have caught others unaware. It’s likely that most fans won’t be aware of the shift and the ratings will suffer. Photos of the newly shifted episodes are not yet available on the Syfy press site but, here are some brief descriptions of the four final episodes:

Season Five, Episode 10: E Pluribus Unum

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Axel and Violet inadvertently save an important figure from America’s past who could help them turn the tide in their fight against The Dark One.

Season Five, Episode 11: Undercover Mother

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 9:00 PM

As The Dark One yearns to release her full power upon the real world, her plans are interrupted by a strange visitor to the White House.

Season Five, Episode 12: The Voices

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Vanessa, Axel, Jack, Violet and Ivory finally reunite in the real world and begin their plan to take down The Dark One.

Season Five, Episode 13: Novissima Solis

Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Vanessa, Violet and Jack face off with The Dark One in the ultimate battle to save humanity.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Van Helsing TV series? Are you disappointed that there won’t be a sixth season for this Syfy show?