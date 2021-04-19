Menu

Van Helsing: Season Six? Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Van Helsing TV show on Syfy: canceled? renewed for season 6?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Van Helsing TV show on SyfyWill the good guys be victorious? If so, at what price? Has the Van Helsing TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Van Helsing, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, Van Helsing, stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley, and Jennifer Cheon. The show centers on Van Helsing descendent Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Overton), who awoke from a coma to find vampires had overtaken the world. A prime target for the vampires, she’s also humanity’s last hope with her immunity to vampires and her ability to turn them into humans. In season five, Vanessa, Violet (King), and Jack (Munoz) risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One, once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One.
 

Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Van Helsing averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 304,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 25% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. Find out how Van Helsing stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Van Helsing is ending so there won’t be a sixth season. Could the show return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Syfy will cancel or renew Van Helsing since it’s already been announced that season five is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Van Helsing cancellation or renewal news.
 

Van Helsing Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you wish that the Van Helsing TV show had been renewed for a sixth season or, is season five a good time to end this Syfy series?




