Van Helsing: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Van Helsing TV series will be cancelled or renewed this time around. Syfy has already announced that season five is the end. Will the series go out in a blaze of glory with higher than expected ratings? Could the show return for a sixth season someday? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic drama series, Van Helsing, stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley, and Jennifer Cheon. The show centers on Van Helsing descendent Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Overton), who awoke from a coma to find vampires had overtaken the world. A prime target for the vampires, she’s also humanity’s last hope with her immunity to vampires and her ability to turn them into humans. In season five, Vanessa, Violet (King), and Jack (Munoz) risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One, once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One.

For comparisons: Season four of Van Helsing on Syfy averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 296,000 viewers.

