Legacies: Season Three Ratings

The Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Ben Levin, with Matthew Davis. This show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. The ongoing story follows a new generation of supernatural students (like vampires, witches, and werewolves) as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts. They include Hope (Russell), Lizzie (Boyd) Josie (Bryant), MG (Fouse), Rafael (Smith), Kaleb (Lee), and Landon (Shahghasemi). In season three, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, she’s forced to fight fate itself.

For comparisons: Season two of Legacies on The CW averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 762,000 viewers.

