Legacies: Season Four Renewal for CW Supernatural TV Series

The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted will stay open for the 2021-22 television season. The CW has renewed the Legacies TV show for a fourth year.

The Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Ben Levin, with Matthew Davis. A spin-off of The Originals (which is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries), this show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. The ongoing story follows a new generation of supernatural students (like vampires, witches, and werewolves) as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts. They include Hope (Russell), Lizzie (Boyd) Josie (Bryant), MG (Fouse), Rafael (Smith), Kaleb (Lee), and Landon (Shahghasemi). In season three, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, she’s forced to fight fate itself.

The third season of Legacies averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 700,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. As live+same day ratings keep dropping for most network shows, The CW continues to focus on streaming and other revenue sources.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

What do you think? Do you like the Legacies TV show on The CW? Are you glad that the series has been renewed for a fourth season?