What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the The CW television network, the Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, with Matt Davis. A spin-off of The Originals (which is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries), this show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore — a dragon, a gargoyle, and the Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate. In season two, Hope tries to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Legacies is averaging a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 776,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 23% and 23%, respectively. Find out how Legacies stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Legacies has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Legacies for season three? The ratings are okay and the show is a good fit for the network’s audience so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Legacies cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Legacies for a third season.



