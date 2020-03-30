Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season two, the “Charmed Ones” take over for the Elders and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.



The second season of Charmed is averaging a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 642,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 34% and 24%, respectively. Find out how Charmed stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Charmed has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Charmed for season three? The ratings aren’t great but I suspect this show will still be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Charmed cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the Charmed TV show for a third season.



