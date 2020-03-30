Vulture Watch
Can the sisters conjure Nielsen ratings magic? Has the Charmed TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Charmed, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on The CW television network, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season two, the “Charmed Ones” take over for the Elders and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of Charmed is averaging a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 642,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 34% and 24%, respectively. Find out how Charmed stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW cancel or renew Charmed for season three? The ratings aren’t great but I suspect this show will still be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Charmed cancellation or renewal news.
1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the Charmed TV show for a third season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Charmed TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?
It got renewed for season 3 in january 2020
U either love it or hate it but this show will never be as popular.
OG Charmed wins hands down with 27 awards whereas the other one has none.
Whether or not the Reboot continues may it have an epic finale just like the original.
It would be great if it was renewed because the three actresses are all diverse, talented, and the plot lines new and different. If it has to be cancelled, at least have a finale instead of leaving the story hanging (and disrespecting alot of hard work)
I don’t think it should be renewed, had they called it something other than charmed I probably would have supported it. By taking the original name of the show and changing most of it, it makes me feel like they are crapping over original. I will stick to the original on dvd, my heart belongs to the Warren/Halliwell line
I did think the same way on the first season but as I continue to watch it has grabbed me more than I ever thought it would..some of the same ideas are there but it is different in a lot of ways…i actually thought the season finale wasn’t as good as it should have been…the ancient which Aura Guardian was all wrong… If they do renue it for another season I hope they get to more factual than fictional with the history. Just saying.
am not a fan of the charmed reboot but is there the be a wedding episode next season because i love a good wedding and i think they should cancel the show after the wedding episode and if there not the be a wedding episode next year then i say cancel the show and come up with some else that more like the original charmed series i rather have the new charmed series be about Piper and Leo kid Phoebe and Coop’s kids and Paige and Henry kids ..
Love it. So happy renewed
I hope this remake of charmed is cancelled, it’s not the real Charmed
you are right the name should be changed
This show is great take up all the other dumb shows and keep this one on
I’m a huge fan of the original series to the point of owning it on DVD. I never thought this show was as bad as it was made out to be during the first season. I agree that the early episodes were a bit of a challenge, but I chalked that up to 1) needing to establish the characters and other parameters for the program, and 2) needing some time for the writers and performers to feel each other out. Indeed, if you watch the first season closely you can see how it gradually improves. That being said, the second… Read more »
I LOVE the Charmed series (the new series). The characters are great and they play their roles perfectly .Plus, they really did not change anything. so you can say that they should cancel it ,but i am agreeing with make another season PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
I was a fan of the original Charmed series but I LOVE this new one!! The only problem with the new series it that they called it Charmed. Had they given it a different name then it would have had a better reception and wouldn’t be getting slated as much as it is. Its a fab show and there are far too many haters out there with nothing better to do than to talk bad about it. Sure, the original was great and it will always be great but its old now. I am thoroughly enjoying this fresh, new Charmed… Read more »
Couldn’t agree more. But if ya watch the 1st season of the original CHARMED its the same way …it was a lil cheesy as they kept making the series the better it got…it will be the same with the reboot.
Cancel it. The ratings and viewership are no where near as high as the original Charmed TV series from 1998 which ran for 8 seasons. Have the original Charmed TV series on DVD which I prefer watching.
Really if you don’t like it don’t watch it but other people like it
yes it is better than i expected like to see more
Please please please renew Charmed. I love this show, me and my granddaughter watch it all the time. Its a really good show and i love the characters. Alot better than some shows out there. So PLEASE RENEW IT…