Charmed (2018)

Network: The CW.
Episodes: 72 (hour).
Seasons: Four.
TV show dates: October 14, 2018 — June 10, 2022.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Rupert Evans, Nick Hargrove, Jordan Donica, Poppy Drayton, and Lucy Barrett.
TV show description:
Based on The WB’s series which ran from 1998 to 2006, the Charmed TV show is a supernatural fantasy drama centering on the Vera sisters –Melanie (Diaz) and Maggie (Jeffery) — whose mother, Marisol (Cruz), dies in what at first appears to be a tragic accident. Three months after losing their mom, Mel and Maggie discover they have an older sister, Macy (Mantock), whose existence their mother had kept a secret.
Following in her mother’s footsteps, Mel is a woman’s studies grad student at Hilltowne University. On the other hand, Maggie is a freshman who is considering joining a sorority and has an off-and-on relationship with Brian (Gillespie). Meanwhile, Macy is an accomplished geneticist.
Macy wants to connect with her sisters, but Mel, who has been unable to accept the official explanation of Marisol’s death, just can deal with this surprise and shuts her out. With their emotions heightened, all three sisters start exhibiting new abilities.
While Mel realizes she can freeze time, Maggie can read people’s thoughts, and Macy starts exhibiting telekinesis. Harry Greenwood (Evans), who they thought was taking over Marisol’s department at Hilltowne, tells the sisters that there is a good explanation for their new powers. In actuality though, Harry is a “Whitelighter,” ie a witch’s guide.
When the women learn their mother’s death was not an accident, Mel feels somewhat vindicated. It turns out that Marisol was murdered by mysterious dark forces. Now, these young women have to accept their destiny as “The Charmed Ones” and devote themselves to protecting humanity from the demons that prowl the earth.
As they learn to harness the “Power of Three,” the sisters realize they are stronger together — even though they’re up against the unknown evil which killed their mom.
Series Finale:
Episode #72 — The End is Never the End
Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic. This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself.
First aired: June 10, 2022.
What do you think? Do you like the Charmed TV series? Should this TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW?
There is no 4season of Charmed I am so disappointed about that it was good I liked it hop you don’t cancel it
Good they finally cancelled this cheap recreation of the original bring back p3 those girls had looks and attitude
I love this show! I’ve been an avid watcher. Please don’t cancel Charmed
love the old charmed and love this one also
We need this to continue, it’s starting to recover and be really good.
PLEASE RENEW THIS NEW CHARMED–IT IS A WONDERFUL SHOW
I am hardcore fan of the original Charmed. When I started watching the new Charmed, I could see I was wrong to compare it to the old one as if it wasn’t just a reboot. It is truthful to the elements of the original scripts: sisterhood, love, emotions, demons vs witches but it takes the stories to different levels while adapting it to more current values.
i hope they renew it, I’m loving it and it won’t stop me watching the original Charmed on its own merits
I’m a fan of the show…please keep it going as long as you can!
Please feel free to cancel anytime, this just not for all ages, should have take another name, it is not original at all, still viewing reruns of first series so much better and entertaining than this. So rename or cancel, not a reboot.
Please cancel this show, it is a disgrace to the original Charmed the charmed that people still love, the charmed that has a cast that is still popular and is still doing events. this new version is sad and just taking a name, it is nothing compared to the original to the classic!
i love the new charmed very interesting..please continue dont cancell.
Please dont cancel yet. It was slow to start but it get very good.
I like the new Charmed. I think once people stop comparing it to the original Charmed they will enjoy it in it’s own merits. I hope CW won’t be quick fo abandon it.
Please cancel this crap. Nobody wanted this version of Charmed. And it’s ridiculous that it was ever given that title.
Can’t say “nobody”, a lot love it.
this show is a great show
The new charmed is so good!! I love the mystery in every episode and the suspense at the end! I think there should be another season!
It should be renewed! It is a great show